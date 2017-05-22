Nigerians will not tolerate military rule anymore – retired AIG

Abuja – A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Felix Ogbaudu, says military rule is no longer acceptable anywhere in the world.

Ogbaudu stated this in a telephone interview on Monday, at the backdrop of rumours of rumblings in the military against the Federal Government.

He said that it would be abnormal for Nigeria to be taken back to the era of military rule, adding that military administration was an aberration, which had caused more havoc than good.

The retired police officer commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, for warning military personnel to desist from meddling in politics.

“There is nothing wrong with the statement made by the Chief of Army Staff and as far as I am concerned, it was made in good faith.

“There is nothing wrong in him advising them not to meddle in politics. If you have been following events, you will see what is happening in Cote d’Voire.

“Military rule anywhere in the world is an abnormal situation. Nobody will even tolerate a military rule in this country any more. So the statement is a good advice and a very timely one.

“Again, saying that, it is absolutely wrong to deploy soldiers to provide security for politicians.

“That again, speaks volumes that soldiers are guarding politicians in a democratic dispensation. It is abnormal to attach military personnel to politicians.

“It also means that they have lost faith in the regular security personnel.

“It means that we have to address the inadequacies that are making them to repose more confidence in the military to provide security for them in a democratic dispensation,’’ he said.

Ogbaudu, therefore, pointed out that all soldiers attached to politicians across the country should be withdrawn.

He called for proper funding of security agencies in the country, adding that so little was spent on security compared to other spheres.

According to him, people need to be adequately motivated to provide security.

Ogbaudu said that security personnel should be motivated because “these are the people being engaged all the time. They have no weekend, they have no public holiday, they have no recess’’.

On Democracy Day celebration, he called for concerted efforts to make democracy work optimally in the country.

He said that while Nigeria had grown over the years, more needed to be done to entrench democracy in the country.

