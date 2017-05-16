Nigerians will witness highest convictions of corrupt persons under Buhari – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says the government’s anti-corruption fight is yielding results. He spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the special edition of Federal Government’s Town Hall Meeting to mark mid-term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. He said: “there are more prosecutions and there will be more convictions for public sector […]
Nigerians will witness highest convictions of corrupt persons under Buhari – Lai Mohammed
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
