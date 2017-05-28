Nigeria’s Acting President Osinbajo Appoints New Heads For Pencom, BOI

The Acting President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointments of some heads for some Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.

Olukayode Pitan was appointed as the managing director of the Bank of Industry (BOI), taking over from Waheed Olagunju who was the MD of the bank.

Dikko AbdulRahman was appointed chairman, governing board of BOI, while Emeka Nwakpa was made chairman, governing board of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC).

Osinbajo also appointed Ali Usman as chairman of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and appointed Funhso Doherty as the DG of the commission.

See list below:

Ali Usman​​—Chairman, National Pension Commission.

Funso Doherty​—Director-General, National Pension Commission.

Manase Benga​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Zaki Magawata​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Ben Oviosun​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Nyerere Ayim​​—Executive Commissioner, National Pension ​​​​Commission.

Dikko Aliyu AbdulRahman— Chairman, Governing Board of the Bank of Industry

Olukayode Pitan​— Managing Director, Bank of Industry

Emeka Nwakpa​—Chairman, Governing Board of the Consumer Protection Council

All positions at the National Pension Commission are subject to the approval of the Senate.

Chris Okeke, director of press, office of the secretary to the government of the federation, who announced the appointments, said they were with immediate effect, with exception of those subjected to confirmation by the senate.

The post Nigeria’s Acting President Osinbajo Appoints New Heads For Pencom, BOI appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

