Nigeria’s Anne-Marie Imafidon Receives an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II | Photos

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Anne-Marie Imafidon, 27 founder of Stemettes “an award-winning social enterprise working across the UK & Ireland and beyond to inspire and support young women into Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths careers,” has been decorated with the prestigious honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). She was honoured for her services to young women […]

