Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Archbishop appointed, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Titular Archbishop of Novica, has been appointed as the Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland. The 60-year-old archbishop from Kano in Nigeria who is the first African priest to hold such diplomatic role in Ireland is expected to resume to his new role in the summer. He was appointed on Saturday, May 13, …

The post Nigeria’s Archbishop appointed, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.