Nigeria’s best players overseas – NFF – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigeria's best players overseas – NFF
Daily Post Nigeria
The technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitrus Bewarang, says the nation's best legs play overseas. He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, particularly in the area …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!