Nigeria’s central bank sells $482.6 mln to FX market – Reuters Africa

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria's central bank sells $482.6 mln to FX market
Reuters Africa
LAGOS May 30 (Reuters) – Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it had sold $482.6 million to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and curb pressure on the local currency. The bank, which has been intervening on the official currency …

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

