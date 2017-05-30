Nigeria’s central bank to sell $100 mln at forward, spot forex auction

Nigeria’s central bank said on Tuesday it will sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and curb pressure on the local currency. The bank, in a notice to commercial lenders, said the dollar auction would be both for spot and forward settlements…

