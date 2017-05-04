Nigeria’s crude oil production hits 2mbpd – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
Nigeria's crude oil production hits 2mbpd
Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikati Baru, on tuesday disclosed that the volume of oil production in the country has risen to two million barrels per day. Baru, who gave the indication, after …
