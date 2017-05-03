Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio will reduce – Udoma

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Budget and National Planning Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has explained that Nigeria’s debt service/revenue ratio appears high because the county is currently facing a revenue challenge. He, however, pointed out that as revenues improve, the ratio will consequently reduce. The Minister, who was speaking at a Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the Implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in Abuja on Tuesday, said to address this situation, a coherent and clear approach has already been set out in the ERGP to increase non-oil revenues and optimise government spending.

