Nigeria’s economy needs citizens collaboration – Osinbajo

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria’s economy will not grow, except the citizens put in collective effort. Osinbajo stated this while speaking with heads of ministries, departments and agencies at the State House on Wednesday. He spoke on the background of the three executive orders he signed last Thursday. “Every time we postpone processes of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

