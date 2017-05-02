Nigeria’s electricity grid loses 429mw, now 3,598mw
National Electricity Grid lost 429 megawatts (mw) as at Sunday when the month of April ended. The grid is currently at 3,598mw. Statistics by the Nigeria System Operator (NSO), a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), indicated that generation had fluctuated significantly from the 4,518mw attained earlier in the week to a low […]
Nigeria's electricity grid loses 429mw, now 3,598mw
