Nigeria’s electricity situation is a national embarrassment – Labour

The United Labour Congress (ULC), on Monday described the power sector as a national embarrassment. Labour lamented that Nigerians still do not enjoy interrupted electricity supply four years after the private sector took over from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). ULC, President, Comrade Joe Ajearo, in his May Day speech in Lagos, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

