Nigeria’s electricity situation is a national embarrassment – Labour
The United Labour Congress (ULC), on Monday described the power sector as a national embarrassment. Labour lamented that Nigerians still do not enjoy interrupted electricity supply four years after the private sector took over from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). ULC, President, Comrade Joe Ajearo, in his May Day speech in Lagos, […]
Nigeria’s electricity situation is a national embarrassment – Labour
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!