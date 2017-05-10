Nigeria’s First Transgender Woman, Miss Sahhara Reveals The Secret To Her Perfect Shape (PHOTOS)

Transgender beauty queen, Miss Sahhara has revealed the secret of her shape as she showed off her underbosom in new photo. She wrote; “#CORSETTRAINING: I sleep in my #corset every other day, some days without corset in other for my body to heal from the bruises…. This is the secret of my shape & #waistline…. …

The post Nigeria’s First Transgender Woman, Miss Sahhara Reveals The Secret To Her Perfect Shape (PHOTOS) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

