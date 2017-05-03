Nigeria’s foreign debt $11.4 billion, domestic N14.02 trillion by end 2016 – NBS
The report said the federal government’s debt accounted for over 68.72 per cent of Nigeria’s total foreign debt outlay.
The post Nigeria’s foreign debt $11.4 billion, domestic N14.02 trillion by end 2016 – NBS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!