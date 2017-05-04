Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria’s foreign debt stood at 11.41 billion dollars while its domestic debts was N14.02 trillion respectively in 2016. The NBS stated in “Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt – 2016’’ data, posted on its website on Wednesday in Abuja, that the sum reflected the states’ and Federal debt stock.…

