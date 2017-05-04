Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria’s foreign debt stood at 11.41 billion dollars while its domestic debts was N14.02 trillion respectively in 2016. The NBS stated in “Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt – 2016’’ data, posted on its website on Wednesday in Abuja, that the sum reflected the states’ and Federal debt stock.…

The post Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

