Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria's foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS
Vanguard
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria's foreign debt stood at 11.41 billion dollars while its domestic debts was N14.02 trillion respectively in 2016. The NBS stated in “Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt – 2016'' data, posted on its

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.