Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria's foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS
Vanguard
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria's foreign debt stood at 11.41 billion dollars while its domestic debts was N14.02 trillion respectively in 2016. The NBS stated in “Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt – 2016'' data, posted on its …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!