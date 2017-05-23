Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s GDP contracts by -0.52% in 1st quarter – NBS

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -0.52 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2017. The NBS stated this in“ Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report for first quarter 2017’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

