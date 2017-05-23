Nigeria’s GDP slips down for 5th consecutive quater

The present GDP of the country is lower than the widespread expectations, the recession rocking the country failed to end in the first three months of the year, a new report from the National Bureau of Statistics has shown. The NBS, in its Gross Domestic Product Report released on Tuesday, said the nation’s GDP contracted …

The post Nigeria’s GDP slips down for 5th consecutive quater appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

