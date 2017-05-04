Nigeria’s government denies closure of embassy in Washington – africanews
Nigeria's government denies closure of embassy in Washington
Nigeria Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday refuted report that the Nigeria embassy in Washington, DC, USA, was shut down by workers on Tuesday over non-payment of salaries. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
