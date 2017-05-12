Nigeria’s National Assembly budget shows Legislative Aides receive salaries more than Senators

Contrary to the general insinuation that members of the National Assembly always go home with JUMBO pays every month, information available to DAILY POST shows that, the legislative aides actually take salaries more than Senators and Reps members combined together. This newspaper gathered that, the proposed National Assembly budget for the year 2017, shows that, […]

Nigeria’s National Assembly budget shows Legislative Aides receive salaries more than Senators

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

