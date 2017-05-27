Nigeria’s Olusegun Adekunle appointed OPEC board chairman

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Friday, announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Adekunle as the alternate Chairman of the Economic Commission Board. ​This is contained in a statement released in Abuja on Friday by Idang Alibi, Director Press, Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Alibi said: “In a welcome development, OPEC announced the appointment […]

Nigeria’s Olusegun Adekunle appointed OPEC board chairman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

