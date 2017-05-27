Nigeria’s Olusegun Adekunle appointed OPEC board chairman
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Friday, announced the appointment of Mr Olusegun Adekunle as the alternate Chairman of the Economic Commission Board. This is contained in a statement released in Abuja on Friday by Idang Alibi, Director Press, Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Alibi said: “In a welcome development, OPEC announced the appointment […]
Nigeria’s Olusegun Adekunle appointed OPEC board chairman
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!