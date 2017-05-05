Nigeria’s President Buhari reappears but concerns about his health continue – Deutsche Welle
Nigeria's President Buhari reappears but concerns about his health continue
Deutsche Welle
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has made his first public appearance in weeks, amid mounting concerns about his state of health. There have been calls from the public asking the president to take medical leave. Muhammadu Buhari dressed in white …
Nigeria's Buhari seen in public for first time in weeks
Buhari attends Friday prayers
