Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Queen of the Tracks! Blessing Okagbare is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

For this week’s #BellaNaijaMCM and #BellaNaijaWCW features, we’ll be celebrating sports stars who have helped to put the nation in a good light internationally. No doubt, Blessing Okagbare is one of Nigeria’s finest athlete. “Blessing Okagbare is among the world’s finest sprinter/long jumpers. The Nigerian took the long jump silver and 200m bronze medals at […]

The post Nigeria’s Queen of the Tracks! Blessing Okagbare is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.