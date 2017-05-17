Nigeria’s Refineries Processed 10 Million Barrels In Q1 – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nigeria's Refineries Processed 10 Million Barrels In Q1
Nigeria's refineries processed 10 million barrels of crude oil in the first quarter of the year, higher than the eight million barrels, produced in the 2015 calendar. The production was successful as a result of interventions in the south-south oil …
