Nigeria’s Romeo Oriogun wins African Poetry Prize

The competition is open to African poets worldwide who are yet to publish a full poetry collection.

The post Nigeria’s Romeo Oriogun wins African Poetry Prize appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

