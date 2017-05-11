Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Sokoto state is most educationally disadvantaged in North West – Senator Gobir

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC), Sokoto East Senatorial district, has explained that Sokoto state was the most educationally disadvantaged in North West Nigeria. Speaking with reporters in Abuja, he noted that the state has no single teachers institution that would feed other tertiary institutions, adding that his bill on the establishment of Federal College of Education […]

Nigeria’s Sokoto state is most educationally disadvantaged in North West – Senator Gobir

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.