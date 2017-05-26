Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Tuteria wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation – Disrupt Africa

Posted on May 26, 2017


Nigeria's Tuteria wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
Godwin Benson, the 27-year-old Nigerian systems engineer behind online tutoring platform Tuteria, has won the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, walking away with GBP25,000 (US$32,000) in prize money.
