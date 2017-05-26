Nigeria’s Tuteria wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation – Disrupt Africa
|
Disrupt Africa
|
Nigeria's Tuteria wins Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation
Disrupt Africa
Godwin Benson, the 27-year-old Nigerian systems engineer behind online tutoring platform Tuteria, has won the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng) Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, walking away with GBP25,000 (US$32,000) in prize money.
Well done! Learning app developed by African tech entrepreneur wins PRESTIGIOUS award (photos)
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!