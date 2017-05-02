Nigeria’s UN ambassador resumes
Prof. Tijjani Bande, the new Nigeria’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the UN, on Monday arrived in New York to assume office at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Bande was received at a brief reception organised for him by the Permanent Mission.
