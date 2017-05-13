Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen makes debut in Germany – Premium Times
Premium Times
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen makes debut in Germany
Premium Times
Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, on Saturday officially played his first game in the German Bundesliga as he featured for Wolfsburg in their home game against Borussia Monchengladbach. The long wait for the gangling striker ended when he was brought …
