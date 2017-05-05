Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Wema Bank open to M&A, targets retail growth – Times of India

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Reports Afrique News

Nigeria's Wema Bank open to M&A, targets retail growth
Times of India
By Chijioke Ohuocha. LAGOS, May 5 (Reuters) – Nigeria's Wema Bank is still open to mergers and acquisitions to build scale after it dropped a bid to buy a rival last year, but is focused on growing its own retail business, its chief executive told
ALAT, Nigeria's Foremost Digital Bank Goes LiveReports Afrique News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.