Nigerien President cancels proposed visit to Buhari
The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, has rescheduled his proposed visit to Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari. A release issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday indicated that the re-scheduling was at the instance of the visiting president, as all arrangements had been made to receive him in Abuja. “The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been put forward.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!