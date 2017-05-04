Nigerien President cancels proposed visit to Buhari

The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, has rescheduled his proposed visit to Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari. A release issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday indicated that the re-scheduling was at the instance of the visiting president, as all arrangements had been made to receive him in Abuja. “The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been put forward.

