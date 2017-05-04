Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerien President reschedules visit to Buhari

Posted on May 4, 2017

Abuja – The President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, has rescheduled his proposed visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

R-L President Muhammadu Buhari, President of TChad Mr Idriss Déby and President of Republic of Niger, Mr. Mahamadou Issoufou after a book Launch on President Muhammadu Buhari tittle: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria by Mr John N Paden held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

A release issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday indicated that the re-scheduling was at the instance of the visiting president

“The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been put forward.

“The rescheduling is at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement,’’ the release said.

It said that all arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa.

It added that the delegation and host had intended to attend the Jumaat prayers together as well as lunch before the last-minute postponement.

The release said that a new date for the visit would be announced in due course.

