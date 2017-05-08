Nike’s bid to break 2-hour marathon with elite runners misses by seconds
Wearing a pair of high-tech Nike shoes, runner Eliud Kipchoge missed out on running the first sub-two-hour marathon by just 25 seconds. Still, his effort smashed the current fastest time for the grueling 26.2-mile race.
The post Nike’s bid to break 2-hour marathon with elite runners misses by seconds appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!