NIMASA D-G suggests shipping for economic diversification

Lagos – The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, says there is need to advance Nigeria’s economy through shipping for economic diversification.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos by the Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA, Mr Isichei Osamgbi, the director-general described the shipping sector as capable of taking over from oil in future.

Peterside sent the message to the 5th Nigeria Transport Awards and Lecture held in Lagos.

The director-general was represented at the event by the Director of Administration and Human Resources in NIMASA, Mr Akin Akinyosoye.

He said that the maritime sector was of great significance to the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the benefits of the oil and gas sector and other vibrant economic sectors cannot be reaped without shipping.

The director-general noted that the nation was endowed with a vast coastline as well as navigable inland waterways, adding that Nigeria was strategically placed on the Atlantic Coast of West Africa.

“Shipping is essential for proper operation of any country’s economy and a vital part of a nation’s transport infrastructure.

“The abundant mineral resources domiciled in every nook and cranny of the country should be harnessed through shipping to create positive economic impact,’’ Peterside said.

He said the agency was working to ensure that the nation’s maritime domain “is safe and secure for shipping activities’’.

“Hence the agency is leading in coordinating other African countries to tap into maritime opportunities across the continent.

“This was evident at the just-concluded hosting of the Association of African Heads of Maritime Administrations (AAMA) by NIMASA in conjunction with the International Maritime Organisation,’’ he said.

Peterside was recently elected the Chairman of AAMA by 34 African countries at a conference of the association held recently in Abuja.

