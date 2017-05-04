NiMet predicts thundery, rainy activities on Friday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted localised thunderstorms over the Central States of the country such as Jalingo, Ibi, Abuja, Minna, Bida and Lokoja on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Thursday in Abuja, also predicted localised thunderstorms over Bida and Ilorin in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the central region would have day and night temperature of 28 to 35 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience localised rains over some coastal cities of Lagos, Ijebu-Ode and parts of inland cities of Ibadan, Warri, Benin and Asaba in the morning.

It also predicted prospects of thunderstorms over Enugu, Abakaliki, Awka, Obudu and Ogoja and chances of rains over Port-Harcourt, Bayelsa, Uyo, Eket and Calabar in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency added that the region would also have day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 22 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy situation in the morning with isolated thunderstorms over some parts of Maiduguri, Yola, Yelwa and southern Sokoto axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The region will also have day and night temperatures of 36 to 40 and 26 to 29 degees Celsius respectively.

“There is an increased in possibility of weather activities over most part of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

The post NiMet predicts thundery, rainy activities on Friday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

