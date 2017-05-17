NIMR partners NCPNM to vet natural medicines for efficacy

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) is set to vet all traditional medicine products produced in the country for efficiency, efficacy and safety for human consumption, in partnership with the Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine (NCPNM).

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research is the regulatory body set up by the Federal Government that regulates all manufactured locally or imported medicines.

To this end, the NIMR, at the weekend, signed an MoU with the Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine to conduct rigorous, intensive, research and investigate the therapeutic and medicinal capability of Nigeria’s natural medicinal products.

The MoU is to enable the two bodies to establish collaborations/cooperation for the search and development of Nigerian indigenous natural medicinal products with potential health and economic benefits to Nigerians at large.

Professor Babatunde Lawal Salako, Director-General NIMR, and Dr. Olugbenga Olarewaju Aina signed on behalf of NIMR, while Professor Magnus Atilade, President and Dr.Adedamola Bank-Kadejo, Registrar, signed for NCPNM.

According to the MOU, the goal was to use the strengths and expertise of NIMR to prove and develop the potentials of these natural medicinal products as claimed by the NCPNM and or other stakeholders into scientifically sound and globally credible medicines/patients.

The two bodies, operating within the instrumentality of the MoU, Dr. Aina and Dr. Olusola Ajibaiye, representing NIMR and Professor Atilade for NCPNM and their teams, shall conduct scientific investigation, clinical trials, pharmacokinetic and toxicity studies and such others as may be deemed needful or recommended by reputable authorities suggested by NIMR management.

An advisory committee of the two bodies was to be set up to ensure that the lofty objective of the MoU was achieved.

Speaking to newsmen after signing the MoU, Professor Atilade said history has been made to enhance our traditional medicine for the benefit of poor masses who could hardly afford imported orthodox medicine and for the entire world generally.

