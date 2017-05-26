Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment


Daily Mail

Nina Agdal adopts pup after split from Leonardo DiCaprio
Daily Mail
Danish model Nina Agdal has a new companion just two weeks after splitting from boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. The blonde, 25, shared a snap to her Instagram Friday to introduce the world to her newly adopted puppy. 'Everybody say hello to Daisy,' she …
Bella Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spark Romance Rumors at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival: Watch to Get the Scoop!E! Online
Bella Hadid Has Leonardo DiCaprio's Attention In Cannes!PerezHilton.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties With Bella Hadid In Cannes After Nina Agdal Split — PicsHollywood Life
