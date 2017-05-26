Nina Agdal adopts pup after split from Leonardo DiCaprio – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Nina Agdal adopts pup after split from Leonardo DiCaprio
Daily Mail
Danish model Nina Agdal has a new companion just two weeks after splitting from boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. The blonde, 25, shared a snap to her Instagram Friday to introduce the world to her newly adopted puppy. 'Everybody say hello to Daisy,' she …
