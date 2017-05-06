Nine Chadian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on camp – army – Channel NewsAsia
|
Nine Chadian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on camp – army
Channel NewsAsia
Boko Haram militants killed nine Chadian soldiers in an attack on a military camp on Friday in the north of the Central African country close to the Nigerian border, an army spokesman said on Saturday. 06 May 2017 09:00PM …
