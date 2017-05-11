Nine states to benefit from World Bank’s $200m

WORLD Bank on yesterday pledged a $200 million support for agricultural programme for nine states in Nigeria. The programme, tagged Agriculture Productivity Processing Enhancement and Livelihood Scheme Project, APPEALS, will focus on food security, local production, job creation and economic diversification. Dr Sheu Salau, the bank’s Task Team leader, revealed this at a two-day wrap-up […]

