NIPOGA 2017: LASPOTECH clinches top position with 16 gold
Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Ikorodu has emerged the overall winners of the 19th Nigeria Polytechnic Games, tagged “Nasarawa 2017” held at the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State. The games which was promoted by A3 Foundation, recorded saw the participation of no fewer than 4,000 athletes from 41 polytechnics. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASPOTECH won 47 medals, made up of 16 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze.
