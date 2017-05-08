Pages Navigation Menu

NIS assures Nigerians of availability of passport booklets

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has assured Nigerians of availability of passport booklets at all its passport issuing centres in the country. The NIS spokesperson, Mr Sunday James, gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja. James acknowledged the fact that the NIS previously had the challenge of shortage of the booklets, but insisted that the…

