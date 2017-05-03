#NkandlaHearings: Matter postponed – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#NkandlaHearings: Matter postponed
Independent Online
Another Public Works disciplinary hearing into a departmental official's involvement in the awarding of a contract for upgrades on President Jacob Zuma's multi-million-rand Nkandla home, has been postponed. Share this story. A new date for the hearing …
Second Nkandla 'fall guy' will fight another day after another postponement
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!