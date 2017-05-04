Nkosana Moyo snubs Mutasa, Gumbo – NewsDay
NewsDay
Nkosana Moyo snubs Mutasa, Gumbo
NewsDay
Former Cabinet minister, Nkosana Moyo snubbed ZimPF elders, Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo after the opposition party approached him to be its leader, it has emerged. BY OBEY MANAYITI. Nkosana Moyo. Addressing a Press conference in Harare …
Moyo turns down ZPF
