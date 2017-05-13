NLC begins indefinite strike today

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has commenced an indefinite strike this Saturday morning following the state government’s inability to meet their demands. The workers had earlier given the state government up till May11, 2017 to meet their demands or face an industrial action. The state Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress …

