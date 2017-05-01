NLC Demands N25, 000 Minimum Pension – Leadership Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 1, 2017


NLC Demands N25, 000 Minimum Pension
The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), has demanded a review of pension to a minimum of N25,000, per month, in Sokoto State, as against the four thousand naira being paid for the past twelve years. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the …
