NLC seeks N25,000 as pension minimum wage

The Sokoto Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has demanded a review of pension to a minimum of N25,000, per month, in Sokoto State, as against the four thousand naira being paid for the past twelve years. The chairman of the congress in the state, Mr Aminu Umar, made this demand in Sokoto on …

The post NLC seeks N25,000 as pension minimum wage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

