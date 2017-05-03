NLC, TUC urge NASS, FG to expedite passage of budget

The Organised Labour on Tuesday called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the National Budget in the interest of the nation. Mr Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, said that the passage of the budget…

The post NLC, TUC urge NASS, FG to expedite passage of budget appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

