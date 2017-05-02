NLC urges Ortom to normalise monthly payment of workers’ salarie

CHAIRMAN of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Benue State, Comrade Godwin Anya has called on Governor Samuel Ortom to step up regular payment of salaries, general security and protection of farmers and farm lands from herdsmen. He made the call at this year’s May Day celebration held at IBB Square, Makurdi. Anya said the workers […]

The post NLC urges Ortom to normalise monthly payment of workers’ salarie appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

