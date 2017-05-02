Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NLC urges Ortom to normalise monthly payment of workers’ salarie

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CHAIRMAN of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Benue State, Comrade Godwin Anya has called on Governor Samuel Ortom to step up regular payment of salaries, general security and protection of farmers and farm lands from herdsmen. He made the call at this year’s May Day celebration held at IBB Square, Makurdi. Anya said the workers […]

The post NLC urges Ortom to normalise monthly payment of workers’ salarie appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.