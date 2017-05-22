NLNG Act Amendment: When Ignorance Becomes The Order Of The ‘House’ – The Whistler
|
WorldStage
|
NLNG Act Amendment: When Ignorance Becomes The Order Of The 'House'
The Whistler
IT is no longer news that the Nigerian lower parliament, popularly referred to as the Federal House of Representatives have passed a bill to amend the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Act also known as the Fiscal Incentives, Guarantees and …
'Amendment of NLNG Act will discourage foreign direct investment'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!